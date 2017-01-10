A head-on collision Tuesday morning near Brockton left one man dead and sent three people to the hospital.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 2 in Roosevelt County.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Thomas Tuggle remained at the scene Tuesday afternoon.

A Professional Transportation Inc. vehicle carrying railroad employees was westbound on U.S. 2 when the driver attempted to pass a snowplow, according to Tuggle. The vehicle collided head-on with an eastbound Montana Department of Transportation truck.

A passenger in the westbound vehicle was killed. His name has not been released.

The driver and a passenger in that vehicle were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the state truck was also transported to the hospital.

“They had no reason to be passing that snowplow,” said Tuggle.

The crash remains under investigation.

Reporter: Aja Goare