HELENA – On Sunday at the state’s Capitol Rotunda in Helena, more than 200 people showed their support for the Affordable Care Act and opposed cuts to current health care plans and subsidies.

Supporters at today’s “Our first stand save health care rally” said without the ACA, more than 150,000 Montanans with pre-existing conditions will be in the dark when it comes to health care coverage.

They say 61,000 enrolled in Medicaid will lose coverage and 10,000 Montanans will lose access to community health centers due to funding cuts.

On a larger scale, organizers say around 30 million people across the nation will be uncertain about their health coverage.

“Without the treatment that I need I really do break down and the whole family will break down with that so it is incredibly important to remain insured and moving in the right direction,” said Tawny Miller, rally attendee.

“Montana seniors will lose help paying for their prescription drugs, insurers will be allowed to subject every Montanan to lifetime and annual caps on their coverage. Women will lose important protections that prevent them from being charged more for coverage than me,” said Senator Tester.

There were more than 70 rallies scheduled across the country Sunday in a response to a call to action by U.S. Senators Bernie sanders and Chuck Schumer along with US Representative Nancy Pelosi.