(HELENA) Travelers going through Helena Regional Airport now have fewer options for food, after Captain Jack’s Restaurant closed last week.

The restaurant had been operating in the terminal for about ten years. The owners had a lease and contract running through the end of February, but they decided to close the business early.

Airport leaders say they were surprised by the decision, so they’re still trying to plan their next steps. They will clean and repaint the restaurant space while they work on recruiting a new food service provider.

The operators of Captain Jack’s also ran a snack bar behind the security checkpoint, which closed at the same time. Airport Director Jeff Wadekamper hopes to have a temporary replacement for that within the next few weeks.

“Once people get in there, particularly in the mornings, I think passengers like to have their coffee, get a bottle of water, a soda, something to drink, maybe a snack,” he said. “So that’s something that we’re going to try to stand up here as soon as possible, and then the second phase will be bringing in the restaurant on the public side and getting that back into operation.”

Wadekamper says leaders haven’t decided yet whether to keep the restaurant and snack bar under the same concession or separate them. The airport is planning to expand the snack bar in 2018 as part of a larger renovation at the terminal.

Wadekamper believes the airport has a lot to offer a restaurant operator. The number of passenger boardings went over 100,000 in 2016 – an all-time high. More than a thousand people work on the airport campus every day.

“There are some great opportunities here,” said Wadekamper.