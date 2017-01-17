(HELENA) A record number of passengers traveled through Helena Regional Airport last year.

Airport leaders say 103,566 people departed from Helena in 2016, while 102,207 arrived. The total annual ridership of 205,773 was up 3.5 percent from 2015.

Airport director Jeff Wadekamper says one reason for the increase was that Delta Air Lines started using 65- and 76-seat planes, instead of 50-seaters, for some of its flights to Salt Lake City. That added more than 5,000 available seats during peak demand times. Delta’s Salt Lake service saw an 8.4 percent increase in ridership in 2016. The flights were 86 percent full on average, which leaders say is very high.

United Airlines flights to Denver saw ridership rise 4.8 percent, and flights were 89 percent full. Alaska Airlines’ service to Seattle increased by 2.4 percent.

Wadekamper says airport leaders are working to expand service in Helena. They hope to secure a $500,000 U.S. Department of Transportation grant to attract more flights to Seattle and direct service to Portland.

Leaders are trying to raise $100,000 from the community by Mar. 1, in order to apply for the grant. They will learn by mid-summer if their application has been accepted. If Helena receives the grant, the airport will then move forward negotiating with Alaska over the new service.