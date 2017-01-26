HELENA –A local bakery’s Facebook post went viral less than 24 hours after it was shared. In just one day, the post had over 60 shares and multiple comments showing support for the community giving campaign launched to support Planned Parenthood.

Cotton-Top Pastries said they have received calls from all over the country wanting to purchase their “Boob” sugar cookies. The bakery said they will donate 75 percent of each purchase to the local Planned Parenthood office Proceed from go to Helena’s Planned Parenthood office.

Bakery Owner and Operator, Holly Wiest, told KTVH, the support from the community has been overwhelming.

Wiest said the campaign is important, “Especially now as we transition to a new administration that’s talked a lot about defunding the organization.” She added, “Planned Parenthood’s low cost clinics allowed me access to basic and essential care. Their work is invaluable to millions of women across the country.”

Weist shared her own experience with her followers saying Planned Parenthood supported her throughout her 20s so she launched the campaign to give back to the organization.

She added, “When we work together, we can accomplish so much more. There are a lots of ways to give back to organizations and communities you feel passionate about; volunteer work, donating money or needed items or simply being an advocate for their work – I just chose to bake cookies.”