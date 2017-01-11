The Helena school board will move forward with a plan to build three new elementary schools – including one in place of historic Central School.

Members voted 6-1 during their Tuesday meeting to approve a $63 million dollar bond proposal that would go before voters in May. The proposal would pay for replacing Bryant and Jim Darcy Elementary Schools, along with technology and safety upgrades around the district.

The biggest disagreement was over the fate of Central. The decision to demolish the 102-year-old school came after nearly four hours of discussion.

Historical preservation advocates and many parents from the Central area spoke out against the plan. They wanted to see the historic building extensively renovated, and possibly expanded.

Chere Jiusto, executive director of the Montana Preservation Alliance, argued a restored Central could meet modern safety and educational standards.

“It’s honestly possible to refurbish Central School, meet all of those criteria, have it be safe, have it be beautiful, have it be done faster,” she said.

But others said building a new school on the site would create a better, more flexible learning environment.

“The historic character of the building is important, but what really matters is what is the best way to ensure long-term education for our students,” said Don Pogreba.

Central has been closed since March of 2013, when an engineer’s report found it could suffer major structural damage in the event of an earthquake.

On Tuesday, representatives from the Morrison-Maierle engineering firm told trustees the building could be retrofitted to reduce the risk that it would collapse. However, they said the current structure has heavy walls and floors made of brittle materials, making it more difficult and more expensive to protect.

Aubrey Yerger, a structural engineer with Morrison-Maierle, said a renovated Central would be safe, but that she would feel more confident in a new building, built with lighter, stronger materials. That distinction helped convince some trustees to support a new school.

“If I made a decision that I was told was possibly less safe, and something happened and someone lost a leg or a life, I would never get over that,” said board vice chair Sarah Sullivan.

Marty Schuma, president of Dick Anderson Construction, compared the proposals for renovating or replacing Central to other schools his company has built around the state. He told board members a renovation would likely cost around $216 per square foot, while new construction would cost around $197 per square foot.

Several supporters of preserving Central questioned those figures and said they expected new construction would cost a similar amount or even more than refurbishing the school.

Some speakers at Tuesday’s meeting noted there has been a large, vocal movement supporting the historic building. They suggested that alienating that community could make it harder for the bond issue to pass.

But trustees said they believed this proposal is the best one to bring before voters.

“The community with the last bond had a chance to support Central School, and they chose not to,” said Libby Goldes.

Voters rejected a $70 million bond issue in 2015. That would have included money to renovate Central.

The school board must now present its plans to the Lewis and Clark Heritage Tourism Council and the Helena City Commission in order to get permission to demolish Central.