HELENA – Helena’s bus service has seen significant changes over the last few months, including a new website, a new color scheme and a name change from HATS to Capital Transit. Now leaders say they’re ready for the biggest change of all: switching from one route to two.

Capital Transit will start operating its new routes on Tuesday. It’s the culmination of a two-year planning process.

“We reached out to be able to grab new riders in areas that we have not provided service or, in the areas that we have, to be able to speed up the service so that they can use it more efficiently,” said Capital Transit supervisor Steve Larson.

The Red Route will run roughly north to south, from Target to the State Capitol and St. Peter’s Hospital. The Blue Route will run west to east, between Allison Street and Walmart. Both routes will serve downtown Helena.

Larson says St. Peter’s and Walmart are key anchor points in the new system. The routes are designed to bring people to those points from neighborhoods on the city’s north and west sides.

Each of the new routes will take about 30 minutes to travel from end to end. The current bus route is a meandering loop around the city that takes an hour and 15 minutes to complete.

Fees will remain 85 cents per trip, and riders will be able to transfer for free where the routes cross – at the corner of Fuller and Placer Avenues downtown.

The launch of the two-route system is only the beginning for Capital Transit’s changes. Larson says the current stops were selected because they were required to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. He says more stops will be added as leaders learn more about riders’ needs.

“We think we’ve got a pretty good layout that folks are served and be able to use it,” said Larson. “We will be looking over the next six months or so to see how our ridership is and how we can improve that.”

The new route system adds service to several areas of the city that hadn’t had it before, notably the Capitol, Carroll College and the West End neighborhoods around Euclid Avenue.

Most of the stops on the old route are also on the new routes, while several others have been moved to nearby locations. One large change is that the new system doesn’t serve Kmart.

Capital Transit also wants to add shelters to several of its stops. The transfer area at Fuller and Placer already has one, and another is planned for Carroll.

You can find full maps and schedules for the new routes on Capital Transit’s website, ridethecapitalt.org. In the next two or three weeks, leaders also plan to launch an app that will let riders see exactly where the buses are.