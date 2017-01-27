HELENA – The Diversity Committee at Helena College hosted a Chinese New Year event Friday.

Chinese calligraphy, martial arts, Mahjong and authentic Chinese artifacts represented the celebration.

The goal of the celebration was to give students a perspective of other cultures.

Jim Darcy Elementary students joined the fun. Staff & student volunteers from the college assisted the elementary kids with art projects and helped put on a dragon parade.

Dr. Chad Hickox, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs said he is proud to see his students and staff help young members of the community learn about other cultures.

“This is an institutional activity. We’ve got people from all levels of the college involved in this with a lot of personal commitment. They’re doing this for their love of not only Chinese culture, but for the Helena community and their desire to spread some of their enthusiasm with the people around the community.

Friday marked the beginning of the year of the rooster.