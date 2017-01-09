(HELENA) The Helena City Commission has decided to remove an exception to the city’s non-discrimination ordinance, after critics argued it encouraged discrimination against transgender people.

Commissioners Rob Farris-Olsen, Andres Haladay and Ed Noonan voted to make the change at a Monday meeting. Mayor Jim Smith and Commissioner Dan Ellison opposed the change.

Currently, the ordinance includes a section that says people can be required to use facilities designated for their anatomical sex in places where users are regularly in the nude, such as bathrooms and locker rooms. It was added as an amendment when the ordinance was passed in 2012.

Farris-Olsen proposed removing the exception last month.

Dozens of community members weighed in on the proposed change during nearly two hours of public testimony. About two-thirds of them testified in favor of updating the ordinance.

Supporters of the change wore stickers saying “Trans Rights Are Human Rights.” They argued the current language contributed to an unwelcoming atmosphere for transgender people, and noted that suicide rates are much higher in the transgender community.

“We put trans people in danger and justify it by saying it helps protect women,” said Jessica Lahr, outreach coordinator for the Montana Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.

Some opponents of the proposal said removing the exception would encourage sexual abusers to target women and children.

“They always are seeking out every possible vulnerability, in order to find and exploit victims, especially those who need our protection the most,” said Ken Getz.

But supporters said that was an unreasonable concern, based on misconceptions.

“Let’s trust our community members,” said Linda Gryczan. “If somebody’s uncomfortable in a locker room, you can talk to management, for whatever reason. But there’s no reason to put this exclusion on the books, to exclude part of our community.”

In the end, a majority of commissioners was convinced by the arguments in favor of the change.

“I’m not going to be persuaded by the fear,” said Commissioner Ed Noonan. “I’m going to be persuaded by the facts.”

The change in the ordinance will take effect 30 days from now.