(HELENA) Helena city commissioners will decide next month whether to give final approval to a plan to demolish historic Central School.

The Helena School District board voted earlier this month to tear the 100-year-old building down and replace it with a new elementary school. It’s part of a $63 million bond proposal planned for the May ballot, which would include funding for three new schools.

Central has been closed since 2013, when an engineer’s report found it was at risk of serious structural damage in an earthquake. But because the school is considered a “contributing property” to the Helena Historic District, city code requires that the commission give its approval before the district can get a permit to demolish it.

“What we have to consider is that the school district, they’ve made their determination that the school should come down,” said city manager Ron Alles. “And that’s what this process is about. It’s about reviewing those parameters and seeing if that’s the best decision for us in the city of Helena.”

The district filed an application for a demolition permit with the city. In it, Central is described as “seismically unstable” and requiring “extensive structural upgrades to meet current codes.” The application also includes cost estimates from Dick Anderson Construction, saying it would cost almost $8.3 million to fully refurbish Central, while tearing it down and building a new school would cost about $6.9 million.

The application will now go before the joint city-county Heritage Tourism Council for a hearing on Feb. 7. The council will then make a recommendation that the commission grant or deny the demolition permit.

Regardless of the council’s recommendation, commissioners will make the final decision at their meeting on Feb. 27.

The public will be able to comment at both the Feb. 7 and Feb. 27 hearings. The city has also set up an online form for people who want to weigh in on the proposal.

All online comments will be collected and made available to the public. Alles says the city has already received at least 80 emails with people’s opinions on demolishing Central.