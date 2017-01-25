(HELENA) Dewayne Gravitt has been collecting curbside recycling in Helena for two and a half years. He says the program has grown a lot in that time, but many people still aren’t familiar with it.

“I still have people ask me what we do, what we pick up,” said Gravitt.” “‘Oh, do you do curbside?’ and I’m like, ‘Yes, we do.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, really? Well, who do I call to sign up?’”

They would call Helena Recycling, the company that provides curbside service. Every other week, drivers like Gravitt pick up recyclables from 665 customers around the city.

Each customer receives three bins: one for plastic, one for metal cans and one for paper. The company also collects corrugated cardboard.

Helena Recycling has operated a curbside recycling service for more than seven years, but owner John Hilton says his number of customers has more than doubled since January 2016. That’s when the company started a new partnership with the city, allowing Helena homeowners to sign up for curbside recycling at reduced rates. With city subsidies, each customer pays $6.95 per month, added to their water bill.

Mayor Jim Smith highlighted the new arrangement during his State of the City address Monday. He said curbside recycling had kept 137 tons of recyclables out of the landfill last year alone.

Helena Recycling also offers curbside collection for people outside the city limits and for businesses. All together, Hilton estimates he has 1,200 customers.

His company is growing along with its customer base. About a month ago, Helena Recycling opened its own processing center, south of East Helena in Jefferson County. Previously all the recyclables had to be taken to Pacific Steel and Recycling.

“It’s more efficient; we get to unload when our trailers are full,” Hilton said.

In the spring, Hilton plans to install containers at the center, where the public will be able to drop off their own recyclables.

With the new facility open, Hilton says Helena Recycling will do more to advertise its services in the coming year. He hopes to have 1,000 curbside customers in Helena by the end of 2017.

“Everybody should take advantage of the program and do their part for the city of Helena,” said Hilton.

If you’re interested in signing up for curbside recycling or if you want more information, you can call Helena Recycling at 457-2437 or visit their website.