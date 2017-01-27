HELENA – One car dealership is going the extra mile to help out local young families in need.

Friday Lithia Chevrolet Buick GMC of Helena presented Florence Crittenton with a brand new car to help with their transportation needs.

Lithia General Ganger Brian Sundelius said that his company takes pride in being able to help out programs such as Florence Crittenton and hopes the vehicle helps alleviate the need for improved transportation.

Development Director of Florence Crittenton Carrie Krepps said the vehicle is a fantastic gift for the organization and they plan to put it to good use.

“Transportation is such a major component of some of the struggles and the challenges that our families see. It’s one of those pieces of those wrap around services we try to provide to our families. So this is really such a gift that is really going to touch so many different families. Not just one program but all of them,” Krepps said.

Florence Crittenton’s mission is to provide comprehensive services and nurturing programs that engage and empower children, young adults and young families to thrive and build productive lives.

For more information on Florence Crittenton click here.