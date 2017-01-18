HELENA -Fish, Wildlife & Parks Spokesperson Ron Aasheim said there are about 250 deer within Helena City Limits.

The numbers were compiled from an urban deer count during a police ride along back in October. During the Ride along, Helena Police counted deer inside city limits.

Previously reported last year, for eight nights, police and reservists take a 30-mile drive through the city, at 10 miles an hour.

Officers shine spotlights, looking for the reflection of a deer’s eyes. When they spot a deer, they try to identify its age, sex and distance.

From that data, Fish, Wildlife and Parks uses a formula to estimate how many are living within city limits.

The recent number is higher than the previous year.

Aasheim said snow, environmental and weather conditions influence deer density.

He said the city decides whether or not to kill off deer to reduce the population.

“It’s a tough issue when you’re killing deer in town, hats off to them, but whether or not they started this winter we just don’t know. We don’t keep in touch. But we do, we keep in touch, but it’s really theirs, they handle that effort, there’s a quota of 175, if they would want to exceed that, then they would come back to our commission, but we don’t anticipate that,” said Aasheim.

Helena Police Chief Troy McGee said last October that before they started culling in 2008, deer caused serious problems around the city.

“We had a lot of calls on deer crashes, problems with deer, deer attacking pets, deer attacking people at times, destroying property. We had a lot of calls,” he stated.

The meat from deer killed is given to the Helena Food Share. Since 2008 they’ve contributed more than 30,000 pounds.

KTVH will update you if police plan to cull any deer this winter.