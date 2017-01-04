Tvs, computers and VCRs were collected at Helena Industries today for their Cut the Clutter e-recycling event.

Cut the Clutter is intended to raise awareness about Helena Industries’ Big Sky e-recycling program.

The program collects electronics year-round and provides secure document and hard-drive shredding.

The program accepts most electronic items seven days a week for free, donations are suggested.

Marketing director Katie Gallagher says the true value of the program comes from making sure these electronic items don’t end up in our landfills.

