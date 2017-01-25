HELENA – The University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research begin its 42nd Annual Economic Outlook Series with presentations in Helena on Tuesday. The Bureau says the state’s non-farm earnings growth is considerably stronger than at any point in the post-recession recovery.

The first stop for the Bureau’s 42nd Annual Economic Seminar was Tuesday in Helena’s Best Western Great Northern Hotel.

The program will focus on maintaining and attracting well-prepared Montana graduates who may be tempted to leave the state. Also addressing possible budget reductions aimed to answer common questions: is the state running out of money? And is Montana’s economy on the decline?

There will be a panel discussion, moderated by media consultant Ian Marquand, featuring local experts and presenters giving attendees the opportunity to interact and ask questions of the panel.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Bryce Ward, U of M’s Associate Director at the Bureau of Business and Economic Research gave the address titled, “The High Wage Jobs Puzzle – Finding Montana’s Place in the New Geography of Jobs” which outlined why Montana graduates migrate out of state.

Economists say Lewis and Clark County preformed below the state average but did see growth in most sectors.

Government remains the largest earnings sector for the county followed by health care.

Manufacturing saw the largest percent growth in wages thanks to Boeing.

“Every place wants to offer a great quality of life, wants to offer an affordable cost of living, wants to offer high wage jobs. The unfortunate reality of people that can move across space is it means that no place can actually offer all three. And in Montana our problem is wages. Particularly wages for people with college degrees,” said Dr. Ward.

The Doctor added that entrepreneurs need to figure out how to develop a more robust knowledge economy that allows more of Montana’s young, creative and ambitious people to remain in the state and use their degrees.

The series will head to Great falls on Wednesday. Friday the Bureau will be in Missoula. Each stop will address county specific details.

The series will head to a total of Nine Montana Cities

The BBER is the main research unit of UM’s School of Business Administration. It informs Montanans about the economic climate in which they live and work.

For more information or to register, visit BBER website or call 406-243-5113.