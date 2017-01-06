A Helena man is jailed for sexually assaulting a six-year old girl.

John Travis Osborne is accused of having sexual contact with the victim on numerous occasions between March and July of last year.

Charging documents say the victim told a forensic interviewer that the Osborne, 26, touched her multiple times and when it happened she wanted to run away.

Osborne denied the allegations when he was interview by the Helena Police Department in August.

Judge Mike Swingley set bond at $50,000

If convicted, Osborne faces 100 years to life in prison.

Reporter: Dennis Carlson