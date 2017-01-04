A Helena suspect is accused of trying to deal meth.

Elbert Flores Hernandez was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Charging documents say the 43-year-old had seven grams of methamphetamine in his possession, along with a sorting tool and small baggies.

Law officers also found a hand-gun under Hernandez’s car.

Hernandez has two outstanding warrants, including a nationwide extradition warrant out of Arizona.

Bond in the case has been set at $50,000

Hernandez has priors for larceny and drug distribution dating back to 1994.