A Helena suspect is accused of trying to deal meth.
Elbert Flores Hernandez was arrested Tuesday afternoon.
Charging documents say the 43-year-old had seven grams of methamphetamine in his possession, along with a sorting tool and small baggies.
Law officers also found a hand-gun under Hernandez’s car.
Hernandez has two outstanding warrants, including a nationwide extradition warrant out of Arizona.
Bond in the case has been set at $50,000
Hernandez has priors for larceny and drug distribution dating back to 1994.