HELENA – When Donald Trump is sworn in as president next Friday in Washington, D.C. , one Helena man will be there attending the inauguration for the third time in eight years.

Eric Kiltz says he first became interested in the event during President George W. Bush’s second inauguration in 2005. At the time, Kiltz was a high school student taking a class on the Constitution.

“We have a process where we have a peaceful transition of power,” he said. “We have a president who is graciously stepping down and letting the new person come in, even if that new person is politically polar opposite from them. And that’s really striking to me.”

Kiltz attended President Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009 and enjoyed the experience so much that he went back in 2013.

“Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20 is a pretty fun city to be in,” he added.

Now he says it’s a tradition that he plans to keep up every four years.

Kiltz says he enjoys watching the inaugural parade and listening to the speeches. He sees the inauguration as a part of history.

“You don’t get the chance to participate in such events of worldwide magnitude very often,” said Kiltz. “So, to me, the fact that I can get on an airplane and go to Washington, D.C., and participate in that with relative ease, that’s moving to me.”

Kiltz says he plans his trips well in advance. In some cases, he’s had to reserve a hotel room a year ahead of time.