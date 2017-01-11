A Helena man cuts a plea deal with prosecutors over a series of violent confrontations with an ex-girlfriend.

Jeremiah Wayne McNees was originally charged with three counts of partner family member assault between July 2015 and October 2016.

He pleads guilty Wednesday to an amended charge of criminal endangerment and two misdemeanors.

Prosecutors say McNees attacked a victim known as “M.C.” on three different occasions, strangling her, punching her and breaking into her home.

Prosecutor Jeff Sealey told Judge Mike Menahan the victim was not cooperating with his office, making a plea deal the best outcome possible.

Judge Menahan gave McNees a five-year suspended sentence and ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation and not to have contact with the victim.

Reporter: Dennis Carlson