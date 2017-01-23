(HELENA) Helena’s mayor laid out successes from the past year – and challenges to come – in his State of the City address Monday night.

Mayor Jim Smith called 2016 a “year of accomplishments.” It was also a year of growth for many city departments. Smith noted the city attorney’s office and municipal court were seeing more cases, and more people are playing at Bill Roberts Golf Course.

But that growth also meant more calls to service for Helena’s fire and police departments.

“We used to think it was a big deal when there was a homicide in the city of Helena,” Smith said. “Well, there were two last year. That’s just a sign of the times, a sign that we’re growing.”

Smith also referred to the difficulty of raising revenue for the city during challenging economic times.

“We’re very careful and deliberate when it comes to increasing taxes, fees and assessments,” he said. “We’re careful in good times, but we’ve been especially careful the last few years because we know these aren’t the best of times.”

Smith said the city is looking for ways to support local businesses. He expressed concern about employers moving out of downtown, but said it also provides an opportunity for new development there.

The mayor also offered a welcome to legislators in Helena for the 2017 session, but he also raised concerns about some legislative proposals that could affect local governments’ funding.

For example, Smith called on the state to increase what it pays to house prisoners in local jails, like the overcrowded Lewis and Clark Law Enforcement Center.

“It might not seem like a big deal until your house is burgled and there’s no effective consequence for the person who did that, or when someone you know or someone in your family is the victim of a partner/family member assault and the jail’s just too full,” he said.

Overall, Smith said Helena is doing well. He offered special thanks to all city employees, who he called “our highest priority.”

“I’d like to assure the citizens that, while the city commission thinks about these big picture things, our dedicated staff is working all day, every day, to get the work done of getting essential services to the citizens,” said Smith.

This was Smith’s 16th State of the City address.