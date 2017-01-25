HELENA – Traveling to the doctor’s office with a sick child can be a hassle.

But now a Helena doctor is packing up his office and bringing the medicine to the patients, with good old fashion house calls.

A doctor that makes house calls; it’s kind of retro!

Dr. Blayne Fritz started Village Doc Montana in November 2015, as a way to allow families with sick kids to stay at home, where they’re comfortable and still get the medical attention they need.

“It’s fantastic for the kids. We need to take the insurance information and things like that, so we actually spend quite a while talking to parents,” explained Dr. Fritz. “So by the time it’s time to look at the kids, they’re kind of curious and they want to interact with us. Instead of being scared, they’re at home and comfortable.”

Fritz is a board certified pediatrician who went to the University of Iowa for undergrad as well as medical school and completed his residency in pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. But Dr. Fritz has been living and working in the Capital City community for over 20 years.

He says he decided to start making house calls after wanting to have more control of his schedule, and spend more time with patients.

“To be able to focus a little bit more on the patient and that sort of things and I wanted to give it a try, I think it’s a great way to practice medicine,” Fritz said.

Plus, Fritz said house calls benefit the parents just as much as the sick kids.

“It’s time efficient for parents because when you call me, instead of then getting an appointment later, you can stay home and get things done while you’re waiting,” explained Dr. Fritz. “If the kids need to take a nap, they can take a nap, you need to wake them up to go to the office.”

One of the biggest things Dr. Fritz said is a positive about a doctor that makes house calls, “The lack of exposure to other illnesses in the clinic and waiting rooms. That’s where the sick people go.”

Dr. Fritz says he is does accept many insurance plans, and bills just like any doctor’s office would.

