HELENA – After more than two dozen accidents on Tuesday alone, Helena police talk safe driving tips in light of the recent snowy weather.

Snow and ice can be recipe for dangerous driving and Helena Police want to remind citizens to slow down and use extra caution when traveling.

Speed, combined with slippery conditions, can lead to collisions, roll overs and slide offs.

Police say ice on the windshield is another major factor in accidents this time of year.

Captain Curt Stinson of the Helena Police encourages people to take a little extra time to plan ahead so that they can make it do their destination safe.

“Not only keep an eye on the weather, what the weather is doing, and kind of keep an eye on

how the road conditions change. Just plan ahead. If you’ve got some place to be, plan extra time to get there. So that you know, you don’t find yourself trying to rush and driving faster than what the road conditions are.”