A para-educator with Helena Public School System pleads guilty to striking a student.

In a plea agreement with prosecutors, Sharon Suzanne Cox entered the guilty plea to misdemeanor assault in Justice Court Friday

Prosecutors say Cox was working with a disabled student on Halloween when the child spit on her. In response she slapped the child. One witness said she was shaken by what she saw.

In court on Friday, Defense Attorney Greg Jackson told Judge Mike Swingley that his client immediately reported the incident and apologized.

Swingley gave Cox a deferred 180 day jail sentence.

Helena Public School’s superintendent Jack Copps told MTN News that Cox is on leave pending the outcome of this case.

