(HELENA) Two bundles of joy were brought into the world this New Year’s weekend in Helena.

St. Peters Hospital was very excited to start the New Year off with delivering the two babies.

One was born on Saturday, and the other on Sunday morning.

MTN was able to talk with one of the New Years mothers, Sara Fasbender, who gave birth to a healthy 6-pound, 10-ounce baby boy.

She said, “It’s definitely going to change our lives having another baby at home, but it’s very exciting. I’m very happy to finally have him to hold.”

Sarah has not decided on a name yet; she said wants to get to know her baby more, and she is just focusing right now on bringing him home.