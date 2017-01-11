HELENA – A Helena woman is accused of assaulting a minor after allegedly attacking the child’s father.

Rhiannon E. Frederickson is charged with felony assault on a minor and misdemeanor partner family assault.

Prosecutors say Frederickson and her partner got into an argument at the East Helena VFW Tuesday night when an individual kissed Frederickson on the forehead.

The argument continued at the victim’s home. Frederickson allegedly shoved the victim to the ground by his throat and choked him.

The victim told law enforcement officers that he was choked until he couldn’t speak.

“I have never had a woman attack me like that before,” the victim told East Helena Police Officers.

During the altercation, the victim’s 11-year-old daughter tried to break up the fight. That’s when prosecutors say the 30-year-old Frederickson punched the girl in the eye and kicked her.

Frederickson allegedly told officers that she was in the wrong and needed to go to jail.

Bond in the case is set at $10,000.

Both victims told East Helena Police that this was not the first time Frederickson had attacked them. They said another alleged assault took place a year ago in Wyoming.

If convicted on the assault charge, Frederickson could be sentenced to 40 years in the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge.

Reporter: Dennis Carlson