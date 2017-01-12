HELENA – A female Helena suspect is charged with trying to help cash stolen checks last November.

Shannon Michelle George was seen via video in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court Thursday afternoon.

The 28-year-old is charged with helping another suspect cash forged checks at several different Helena businesses.

Prosecutors say George and Anna Marie Smith attempted to purchase $1,470.00 worth of merchandise from Macy’s on Nov. 21. They asked the clerk at the store if they could overwrite the check for cash.

When the clerk asked them for identification, they left the store without making a purchase.

Law officers learned the duo tried to do make a similar purchase from the Helena Target store.

Investigators learned the checks were stolen from an unlocked car parked on Benton on Nov. 20.

George will be arraigned Feb. 1. Her bond is set at $10,000.

Justice Court is also charging George with failing to complete a 30-day jail sentence for a third DUI conviction.

Reporter: Dennis Carlson