A Helena suspect is sentenced for robbery and forgery.

Nicole Jara’e Smith-Music was given a five year Department of Corrections sentence with a recommendation for substance abuse treatment Wednesday in District Court.

Smith-music was also given six year deferred sentence for stealing and forging checks last year.

Prosecutors say Smith-Music along with two other individuals assaulted a male victim during the early morning hours of Sept. 8 at the valley hub bar.

Prosecutors say one assailant pointed a rifle at the victim; another assaulted the victim while Smith-Music allegedly stole the victim’s wallet and cell phone.

Smith-Music is charged, in a separate case, with stealing checks and cashing them in the amount of $1334.71.

County Attorney Leo Gallagher told Judge Menahan Wednesday morning that Smith-Music’s crimes were driven by drug addiction and that treatment is her best option long-term.

Reporter: Dennis Carlson