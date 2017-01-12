(HELENA) Almost $150 million in highway construction projects are going forward again, just over a month after the state delayed them because of a lack of funds in Montana’s Highway State Special Revenue Account.

Gov. Steve Bullock’s office announced Thursday that $10 million will be loaned from the state general fund to the highway account. It will be used to match federal money to get around 30 projects underway. The highway account will then have to repay the loan using fuel tax revenues.

Bullock’s office says the $10 million is coming from the federal government. The state was informed this week that it had overpaid to match federal Medicaid funds.

Despite the loan, the shortfall in the highway account isn’t going away. Transportation leaders say there needs to be a long-term solution to the state’s highway funding.

Montana Department of Transportation director Mike Tooley talked to the Senate Transportation Committee about his agency’s budget issues during an informational meeting Thursday. He said, if the legislature doesn’t take action, there could be many more projects put off.

“If there isn’t a longer-term fix during this session, this list now might pale in comparison to what we’ll have to do by the end of the biennium,” said Tooley.

The highway fund is not allowed to go into a deficit. That means MDT ended up receiving about $43 million less over two years than its original budget anticipated.

Tooley wouldn’t give senators specific suggestions on how to fund highways, saying he didn’t want to limit their options. However, he said the most obvious possibility would be increasing the gas tax.

Fuel taxes are the primary revenue source for the highway account. The current rate, 27 cents a gallon for gasoline and 27.75 cents for diesel, hasn’t been raised since 1993.

Tooley said raising taxes one cent on gas would raise about $5 million per year. An added one cent on diesel would raise $2.5 million.

But Republicans on the committee questioned whether, even if gas taxes are raised, the same kind of budget crisis could happen again.

“I’m not finding any proof or anyone telling us that they adapted the spending habits, the plan, the processes of the government to adjust to the reduction in revenue,” said Sen. Ed Buttrey of Great Falls.

Senators noted that, despite falling revenues, MDT’s personal services spending, on things like salaries and benefits, has increased.

Tooley said the increase is due to negotiated pay increases and incentives for employees with greater expertise. He says MDT has reduced costs by leaving positions empty after employees leave and by almost eliminating state-funded construction. He argued that the agency has cut back to a “minimal level” of service.

MDT is by far the largest user of the highway account, but some of the money also goes to the Department of Justice, for the Highway Patrol and Motor Vehicle Division, and to the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks.