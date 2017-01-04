Horses and mules are an important part to keeping Montana’s back country maintained in the summer months, but where do they go in the winter?

These working horses are used across Montana and Idaho to maintain trails and forest areas that can’t be accessed with vehicles.

Ranch Manager Marc Haskins says the 9 Mile Ranger District offers plenty of room to roam while the horses stay November and May.

“Other districts around region one bring mules and horses to us to winter them here,” Haskins said.

“A lot of the seasonal help leave and they are the ones who take care of them in the summer so it helps in that aspect,” Haskins added.

Haskins says it will take over 400 tons of hay to keep the horses fed throughout the winter. That means over 4,000 pounds of hay per day, but Haskins says its well worth it to give these horses good care during their down time.

Over 200 horses stay at the ranger district through the winter.

“This stock is very critical to the maintenance and the upkeep of the back country trail systems and lookouts and different things that are in remote locations,” Haskins said.

The horses are used as support and to pack fire equipment during fire season.

Reporter: Don Fisher