The Great Falls Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who broke into the Best Western Heritage Inn.
The hotel is located at 1700 Fox Farm Road.
The man can be seen on surveillance video entering a storage area between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Friday, December 30th.
The suspect is believed to be in his 20’s, and may be a former employee.
According to the GFPD, the man took audio-visual equipment.
He was seen leaving in a silver Ford Expedition.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Officer Halloran at 727-7688.
The Heritage Inn shared the video on its Facebook page:
Dear friends, we need your help! Recently we had a break-in at our property with several items taken. We are reaching out to our Facebook group in the hopes that someone might have information. We are offering a reward for any information that assist in the apprehension of the individual in the video. Please contact us at the hotel (406-761-1900) or contact the Great Falls Police Department (Case # 16-41922). Thank you for the help in advance!!!
