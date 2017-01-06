The Great Falls Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who broke into the Best Western Heritage Inn.

The hotel is located at 1700 Fox Farm Road.

The man can be seen on surveillance video entering a storage area between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Friday, December 30th.

The suspect is believed to be in his 20’s, and may be a former employee.

According to the GFPD, the man took audio-visual equipment.

He was seen leaving in a silver Ford Expedition.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Officer Halloran at 727-7688.

The Heritage Inn shared the video on its Facebook page: