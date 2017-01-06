Helena-A House budget panel Thursday pared $200,000 from the bill funding operation of the 2017 Legislature – but the measure still increases spending by 14 percent over the Legislature two years ago.

The House Appropriations Committee approved the $11.5 million measure – House Bill 1 – and sent it to the House floor for further action, probably next week.

Bill sponsor Rep. Nancy Ballance, R-Hamilton, said the increases primarily had been placed into law by by the 2015 Legislature, such as higher salaries for staff and a new “constituency fund” to help offset non-session costs of serving in the Legislature.

The committee Thursday voted to cut back on some operational costs, but reducing items already in law would require passage of a separate bill, Ballance said. Some lawmakers are considering whether to introduce such bills.

The 14 percent increase for operation of the Legislature comes as lawmakers are examining widespread cuts in the state’s 2018-19 two-year budget.

However, the operations bill isn’t the only funding for the legislative branch.

Next week, legislative budget panels are expected to adopt a lower starting point for the 2018-19 state budget, including a $1.3 million, or 5 percent, cut in the overall budget for the legislative branch.

Over the next two months, the panels will decide whether to accept that reduction, cut it further, or add to it.

Reporter: Mike Dennison