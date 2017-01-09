Investigators have ruled Tuesday’s house fire in Great Falls as accidental.

The fire was reported at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday at a home on the 800 block of 2nd Avenue South.

Emergency responders noted they saw flames coming from the basement of the home upon arrival.

Investigators say the fire started due to “combustibles stored too close to a heating source.”

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a press release that “accidental,” according to the National Fire Protection Association, means that “the cause does not involve an intentional human act to ignite or spread the fire into an area where the fire should not be.”

The body of an elderly woman was found in the house.

The body has been sent to the state crime lab in Missoula for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

It is not yet known if the woman died as a direct result of the fire.

The Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office said on Thursday that the name of the woman will not be released until positive identification has been made.

Great Falls Fire Rescue says the home is not completely gutted, but the room in which the fire occurred and its contents sustained damage.