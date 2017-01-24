The Helena Police Department is trying to identify two people who were involved in “criminal mischief” at a building in Helena.

It happened on the 1700 block of Prospect on Monday, at approximately 1:45 a.m.

Anyone with information about the identity of the two people is asked to contact Corporal Flink through dispatch at 406-447-8461, or you can email her at lflink@helenamt.gov.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 406-443-2000