HELENA –The Helena Police Department is trying to identify two people who were involved in “criminal mischief” at a building in Helena.
It happened on the 1700 block of Prospect on Monday, at approximately 1:45 a.m.
Anyone with information about the identity of the two people is asked to contact Corporal Flink through dispatch at 406-447-8461, or you can email her at lflink@helenamt.gov.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 406-443-2000
Corporal Flink is looking for assistance in identifying these two males who were involved in a criminal mischief to a building in the 1700 block of Prospect on 01/23/17 at approximately 1:45 in the morning.Anyone with information concerning the identity of these two males is asked to contact Corporal Flink through dispatch at 406-447-8461 or you can email her at lflink@helenamt.gov.If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 406-443-2000 or at www.helenacs.com
تم نشره بواسطة Helena Montana Police Department في 23 يناير، 2017