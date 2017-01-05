HELENA – In observance of National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, a traveling art exhibit is making its way to the capital city.

“Faces of Freedom: Voices Calling for the End of Modern Day Slavery” kicks off its start in Helena, Jan. 11.

The exhibit raises awareness about the realities and effects of human trafficking and other forms of violent oppression in the world today.

The exhibit celebrates human trafficking survivors and engages people in learning more about this form of modern day slavery.

The exhibit, brought by Freedom 58 Project, will travel around the state.

“Faces of Freedom” features 14 original artworks depicting people rescued and restored from sex trafficking. Each portrait was carefully selected to speak to the theme of the difficulty of human trafficking.

The artists include Montana State University graduate Bonnie Sanders a photographer.

Attorney General Tim Fox as well as representatives from Freedom 58 and Soroptimists of Whitefish will speak in Helena.

“Human trafficking is a multi-billion dollar criminal industry that occurs all over the world, including here in Montana,” said Attorney General Tim Fox.

“We invite the public to see these beautiful paintings and reflect on the real-life journeys of their subjects as they move from oppression to rescue and ultimately to justice and freedom.” Added Fox.

Soroptimists International launched STOP Trafficking in 2007 to raise community awareness of sexual slavery. The program has evolved to include a multi-dimensional approach to end sex trafficking, including assisting victims, preventing sexual slavery, and advocating for better laws and enforcement.

It is estimated that nearly 21 million people are enslaved around the world. To learn more click here.

The Helena even will begin Jan. 11 at noon on the third floor of the State Capitol.

After the Helena stop, the exhibit makes its way to Billings, Kalispell and Missoula.

For more information, call (406) 444-9869 or (510) 931-8356.

http://www.soroptimistwhitefish.org/

http://freedom58project.com/