It’s the time of the year where folks want to do some ice fishing, but with this bitterly cold weather in place, you have to muster up the courage to do it.

To catch a fish in the winter it takes a lot of effort.

“Auger, Ice House, poles, bait, lures, cleaner, ice hole cleaner to keep the ice out of the holes, chairs, food if you want it and plenty of water to keep hydrated in the cold temperatures,” said James Nicholson.

But for James Nicholson, it’s worth it. “Half hour to forty-five minutes right now,” said Nicholson.

And you’ve caught? “Probably a total of ten but threw five to six back,” said Nicholson.

And surprisingly it’s not all that cold.

“Warm clothes, thermals. This is a thermal ice house. Obviously a heater buddy with propane. And hand warmers and whatever you need to stay out of the weather and ice-house will break the wind pretty good and keeps it a lot warmer if you can get the wind chill down, you’ll be warm,” said Nicholson.

And there is fresh fish for dinner.

Before you decide to test your faith out on the ice, always check the thickness of it before heading out on the ice with a lot of equipment. It can most certainly save your life.

Reporter: Kenneth Webb