HELENA – President Donald Trump put a hiring freeze on all civilian agencies Monday, pressing pause on all new and existing positions, except those in national security, public safety and military.

But that same day, it was announced the director of Montana’s Veterans Affairs Health Care System, Dr. Kathy Berger, would serve as interim director of the Sheridan VA as well.

But Mike Garcia, VA Montana’s public affairs officer, says the two events are nothing more than a coincidence.

“The press release from the Rocky Mountain Network came out on the same day the president signed his order for the hiring freeze, however the decision to appoint Dr. Berger happened the previous week,” Garcia explained.

Dr. Berger previously served as the permanent director for the Sheridan VA while acting as interim director in Montana.

“What’s more coincidence than anything else is that she sort of did this in reverse for four months; permanent there, interim here, now she’s permanent here and interim there,” said Garcia. “Senior leaders in the VA often do these sorts of details [responsibilities] so this is not uncommon.”

There are positions at Montana VA that could be impacted by the hiring freeze.

Garcia explained anyone offered a job before January 22, 2017 and was given an official start date on or before February 22, 2017 should still be eligible for their job.

But anyone with a start date after February 22, 2017 or no confirmed start date at all, would need to review their offer.

“At face value, there are those inside a window that will be fine and those outside the window will be conserved by exception,” Garcia explained.

While on January 24, 2017 the acting Secretary of the VA Bob Snyder released said “The Department of Veterans Affairs intends to exempt anyone it deems necessary for public safety, including frontline caregivers.”

Since the order came from the top, Garcia said “That’s their practice [federal government]. How that gets put into place in the coming days and weeks, I’m not sure.”

Meanwhile, on the national stage Wednesday, Montana Democratic Senator Jon Tester led a group of lawmakers in Congress, asking President Trump to exempt the entire VA from the hiring freeze.

“A hiring freeze at the VA will delay veterans’ access to health care and resolution of their disability claims, which for many of our nation’s heroes provides a sole source of income to them and their families,” the members wrote. “Our nation’s veterans should not be made to sacrifice any more than they already have while you review federal hiring.”

According to Senator Tester’s office, the VA has 45,000 vacancies, 40 percent of its senior officials are currently eligible for retirement and veterans make up 31 percent of the federal workforce.

“I urge you to re-evaluate this hiring freeze and take into account the effect it will have on veterans who will have to wait longer for earned benefits,” the group co-signed by 53 senators and representatives from more than 30 states added.

Republican Senator Steve Daines released statement Wednesday regarding the federal hiring freeze, backing up President Trump’s executive action.

“We know public union bosses are going to do everything they can to fight this, but Montanans know that we don’t need a larger federal government with more bureaucracy. We don’t need more federal employees with less accountability,” Daines stated. “The federal government must become more efficient and accountable to taxpayers. Everything should be on the table.”

However, Senator Daines did congratulate President Trump’s nomination of Dr. David Shulkin for Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Daines stressed the importance of improving the Veteran Choice Program for Montana’s veterans.

“I recently reiterated to Health Net that their performance is unacceptable and have asked for regular updates on their progress,” Daines wrote. “When confirmed, I ask that you to take action immediately to ensure that Montana Veterans are getting the healthcare they deserve.”

“I urge you to empower the proactive leaders within Department of Veterans Affairs who are working hard to make the system work for the men and women who have served our nation,” Daines continued.

It is unclear how long Dr. Berger will be interim director for the Sheridan VA. But Garcia spoke highly of her abilities in handling both 47,000 veterans across Montana as well as the 13,000 vets that are served by the Sheridan VA.

“She’s not concerned about it, she’s done it before.”