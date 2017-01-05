Happy Thursday!

Brutally cold air was felt in the valleys of western Montana this morning. Elk Park was the coldest at -40. A cold chinook across the Montana prairies kept the temperatures in the 0s and -0s, but the wind chill was much colder. Tonight will be cold, but not quite as cold. Some of the sheltered valleys will dip below 0, but the wind across the plains will keep temperatures above zero there. However, that wind will create wind chill values below zero which is still dangerously cold. TGIF! Friday, clouds and a few light snow showers will move south out of Canada. Little to no accumulation is expected, but the Hi-line and some of the mountains and hills in central and eastern Montana could get a light accumulation up to 1-2″ tops. Wind will again blow across the plains up to about 30mph out of the west. Highs will be in the 0s and 10s above. Saturday, another arctic airmass will ooze south through northern Montana. At the same time, low pressure and a warm front will approach from the southwest. Besides the cold, Saturday will be pretty nice with mostly sunny skies early on. Late day clouds will increase from the southwest, and some light snow is likely over the higher terrain of southwestern Montana after dark. Sunday, the arctic air collides with the warmer, moist Pacific air resulting in widespread light snow. Accumulations will be on the order of 1-3″. Highs will be in the 0s up north to the 30s across extreme southwest Montana. Monday, more snow will fall almost across the state. Temperatures will remain cold in the north, but warm up briefly across southern and western Montana. Tuesday will be a little break in between storms, but yet another snowstorm could bring heavier snow accumulations on Wednesday into Thursday.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist