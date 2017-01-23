Happy Monday!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues tonight for light snow around Great Falls, Augusta, Choteau, Ft. Benton, Big Sandy, Neihart, Kings Hill Pass, out through the Lewistown area. Accumulations have been on the order of a coating to an inch, with up to an additional inch tonight. Roads will be slick with the light snow, but also freezing fog that will develop again tonight. This minor storm has helped to clean up the air quality, but through the work week, high pressure will create inversions in the valleys and an increasing Chinook over the prairies. While air quality is mostly “good” right now, unhealthy levels are likely later this week.

Tonight, areas of light snow will continue after midnight. Lows will dip down into the 0s and 10s. Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day, with highs in the 10s and 20s. Roads will be slick in the morning. Wednesday, partly cloudy skies will develop with a few snow showers over the western mountains. Highs will reach the 20s in most locations. West winds will start to pick up across the Rocky Mountain Front and the Hi-Line. This is the beginning of another Chinook that will intensify through the week. Thursday, bluebird conditions will spread across the state with generally clear skies. However, inversions in the valleys will allow for a buildup in haze and pollution. Highs will be in the 10s and 20s in the valleys and mountains, but 20s and 30s across north central Montana. Friday will be mostly sunny with cold, polluted air building in the valleys. The plains will have gusty winds topping out over 30mph and warmer temperatures. This weekend will be dry with increasing cloud cover by Sunday. Valleys will stay inverted, and the plains will stay windy with milder temperatures.

Next week, after the beginning of February, the overall weather pattern will revert to a snowier, colder pattern. Several waves of snow will move through Big Sky Country around the first weekend of February. At least the amount of daylight is increasing, and climatologically the “coldest” time of year is behind us. The stormier pattern will eliminate inversions and buildup of pollution.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist