The President of the Islamic Center of Bozeman is overwhelmed by the amount of support he and fellow Muslims are receiving after yesterday’s protest.

“I got this job offer at MSU, we came in 1989 and we love this place and never left,” said Ruhul Amin who is a Professor of Mechanical Engineering at MSU.

In the 27 years Amin has lived in Bozeman with his wife and two children, he says he has never encountered discrimination. “Not in this town, this is a university town really is an amazing place even after 9/11 we never faced any discrimination, and harassment any whatsoever.”

The Islamic Center was in the works for years and finally opened about a year ago at its location on 15th and Beall in Bozeman. This is the first time they’ve had a problem. “It was frightening,” said Amin.

A man, originally carrying a rifle and American flag, was seen walking back and forth outside of the Islamic Center for hours on Monday.

When questioned, the man said he was “protecting our freedom”

“I was not that concerned because I know that goodness always prevails and it did,” said Amin.

By the afternoon counter protesters were out on the street, but that was only the beginning.

“We are flooded with emails and phone calls supporting us so it’s just one single individual. The majority of the residents of this community are supporting us.”

Amin has contacted a local FBI agent and Bozeman Police Chief Steve Crawford to discuss any continuing threat, but he believes the incident will have a positive effect. He has this message for the man who spent Monday protesting the Islamic Center.

“If you are not aware of the true nature of my faith please contact us, me or anyone, so that we can educate you about the true faith which we practice and I’m confident that will replace the hatred that you have in your heart with love because I don’t think hatred achieves anything,” Amin said. “Love builds bridges and brings peace and harmony in our community.”

Amin extends the invitation to come to the center and learn more about Islam to everyone.

