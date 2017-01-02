(GREAT FALLS) January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s estimated that every year, 30 Montana women are diagnosed with cervical cancer, according to the Cascade City-County Health Department.

Health experts say that number can be lower.

The Human papillomavirus, or HPV, is the main cause of cervical cancer. The virus is passed during sex, but it is preventable.

Many people carrying the virus may not show symptoms, but I can show up when women get their pap smear test.

The federal Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) says boys and girls as young as 11, and as old as 26, should get the HPV vaccine. It is also recommended that women get tested for HPV at the age of 30.

“No woman should die from cervical cancer. It is preventable if you follow the proper screening and follow up procedures, and it is curable if its detected early. Most of the time cervical cancer is caused by the human papillomavirus, and we have a vaccine for HPV,” said Erin Merchant, City-County Health Department Preparedness and Communication Officer.

Experts say the best ways to prevent HPV are to get vaccinated and practice safe sex.

Click here to learn more at the CDC website.