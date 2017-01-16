Happy Martin Luther King III Jr. Day!

Air Quality, or lackthereof is an issue in the valleys of western Montana. Inversions where warmer air traps colder air near the surface, also traps pollution. Helena had “Unhealthy” air for people that have respiratory issues. If you have a lung condition, you should avoid being outside for long in these conditions. And even if you don’t have respiratory issues, I recommend against you exercising outside. If you’re looking for healthy air, get out of the valley. Go into the mountains or the plains, where air is not trapped and is clean. The air quality will be reassessed Tuesday morning by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. Warmer air is moving in across most of the state, but the valleys will hold out the longest. Tuesday will be mild and windy over the prairies and mountains. Highs will be well above the freezing point, getting into the 40s and 50s! Hallelujah! Valley locations like Helena, Seeley-Swan, and the Bitterroot will only have highs in the 20s to around 30. This is warmer, but still not above freezing just yet. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the state. Wednesday, mild air will take over the entire state. Highs will rise into the 40s and 50s. Even the mountains up to 10,000′ will warm into the mid and upper 30s. Wind will continue over the Montana prairies. Skies will become mostly cloudy, as a storm system moves into the Pacific Northwest. Thursday, a few snow showers are possible in the mountains. Temperatures will start to cool slightly, but still be above freezing in most locations and elevations. This weekend, temperatures will cool down close to average, with highs in the 20s and 30s. I do not see any significant snow or sub-zero temperatures returning to the state anytime soon.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist