Some parts of the state saw temperatures climb into the 40s and 50s, but the valley locations of western Montana remain in inversions, with UNHEALTHY air for some. The Helena Valley was particularly bad, with strong enough concentrations of pollution for people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children to avoid prolonged exertion outdoors. Everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. The worst of the bad air is in the lower parts of the valleys. If you want to escape the bad air, head up in elevation to about 5000′. An AIR QUALITY ALERT will remain in effect into Wednesday morning for the valleys of western Montana. Slowly, the stagnant air in the valleys is getting eroded. I expect air quality conditions to improve over the next 24-36 hours. The higher elevations and the Montana prairies have enjoyed a January Thaw, with warmer than average temperatures for a change. Tonight, lows will dip into the 0s and 10s in the valleys, but the plains and mountains will see lows only in the 20s and 30s. Wednesday will be mild again, with highs in the 40s and 50s with wind over the plains. The valleys will slowly climb into the 30s, with increasing air quality. Thursday, low pressure will move through the central Rockies. A little light snow will move across southwest Montana and reach as far north as Helena over to Lewistown. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Friday, temperatures will cool under partly cloudy skies, and highs will reach the 30s to around 40. This weekend looks fairly quiet and mostly cloudy. Highs will slip back toward normal for this time of year, reaching the 30s. Another little round of snow is possible Sunday night into Monday, but no significant storm is likely.

