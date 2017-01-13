TOWNSEND – A man charged with being on the run from authorities for 11 years is told he can’t have it both ways during his upcoming trial.

Thomas Sliwinski was told he can’t be his own lawyer and have a public defender at the same time.

Sliwinski was seen via video by District Judge Michael McMahon Friday morning in Broadwater County Court asking the judge if his stand by lawyer, Brett Flowers, could question two witnesses at trial.

Sliwinski is charged with skipping town in 2004 while facing a petition to revoke his suspended sentence for criminal endangerment for having sexual intercourse without consent with two females under the age of 16 at a compound he built in Wolf Creek.

Witnesses said Sliwinski married the girls in “spiritual ceremonies” at the compound and lived a polygamous life-style there, fathering children with at least one of the girls.

After being on the run for 11 years Sliwinski was arrested in Mexico in 2015 and returned to Lewis and Clark County.

In court Friday, Judge McMahon agreed with prosecutors who said Sliwinski can’t be his own lawyer and also have a public defender represent him at the same time.

“I think the United States Supreme Court has already said and the 9th Circuit has said that hybrid representation is in the trial court’s discretion. I’m exercising my discretion and I will not allow any hybrid representation in this case,” Judge McMahon added.

Sliwinski complained that he didn’t have time to get case law backing his motion from the law library at the Shelby prison.

“Do you wish to continue pro se?” the Judge asked Sliwinski.

“I will continue,” said Sliwinski.

The judge did uphold Sliwinski’s right to have stand-by counsel up to and during the trial.

Sliwinksi’s bail jumping trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 23.

Reporter: Dennis Carlson