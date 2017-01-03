Two veterans of the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse, Judge James Reynolds and Scheduling Clerk Angie Sparks were sworn in Tuesday morning.

Reynolds, with his wife Niki by his side, took the oath for his second 6 year term.

Sparks was sworn in shortly after.

“Thanks to a $600,000 federal grant Judge Reynolds will open a new family treatment court in February for dependent neglect cases,” Sparks said.

“Those are the kinds of rewards you get out of the job. You do see changes in peoples’ lives for the better. I also enjoy the fact that people I think come into my court and feel like they’re getting a fair hearing,” Reynolds added.

“It takes a team to run our office. It’s not the upstairs girls in the courtroom and the downstairs girls in the office. It takes all of us to run the clerk of district courts office and to do the best of what’s in the best interest of our community and Lewis and Clark County,” Sparked stated.

Sparks says her focus will be on fast, efficient and effective customer service.