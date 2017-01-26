HELENA – In court Thursday, a judge set bail at $250,000 for the butte man accused of fatally shooting another man in the parking lot of the Helena Motel 6.

41-year-old Brandon LeClair appeared before Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley Thursday afternoon on a charge of deliberate homicide.

According to court reports, LeClair and 31-year-old Kenneth Purcell got into a fight in a room at the Motel 6 early Wednesday morning.

A witness told Police that Purcell broke a whiskey bottle over LeClair’s head before the fight spilled out into the parking lot.

An employee of the motel called police just before 1 a.m. to report gunfire.

When officers arrived at the scene they found Purcell with a gunshot wound to his chest. The officers attempted to save his life but were unsuccessful. Purcell was pronounced dead at the scene.

LeClair fled the scene before the police arrived. After a daylong man hunt, officers were tipped off to LaClair’s location. He was arrested at the Town Pump in Boulder Wednesday afternoon.

If convicted LaClair could face life in prison.