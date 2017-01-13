KALISPELL – What was supposed to be a fun day out snowmobiling took a turn for the worse when a Kalispell woman a got into a serious accident.

Ashley Gilbert, 26, was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle last week after a sharp turn caused the snowmobile she was driving to flip.

“Most people don’t survive an injury like this where; they call it internal decapitation, which sounds horrible to me. Most people don’t even survive. The fact that she survived the accident is a miracle,” said Tom Gilbert, Ashley’s father.

Now her family says it’s a miracle that Ashley Gilbert is alive.

Ashley’s family says there’s a long road to recovery ahead, but they are thankful to God the mother to 1-year-old son is still alive.

“Nine out of 10 people who have this injury die at the scene of the accident,” said Tom.

Ashley’s sister, Sarah who is an emergency responder with Smith Valley Fire Department said, “It’s very amazing that she’s still alive.”

Sarah added that through her line of work she knows firsthand the road to recovery will be hard, but she’s optimistic about the future.

“My mom texted me and asked me if Ashley had a will because they didn’t know if she was going to make it through the night. That was the lowest part for me, so everything from here on out is just amazing. It’s a huge relief.”

The Gilbert family says Ashley is moving her hands and feet and she has feeling in her fingers and toes but she’s in a lot of pain.

“They operated and they put a plate in the back of her head with rods that go down between her first two vertebrae. She’s not going to be able to turn her head from side-to-side anymore. Other than that, I think it’s a miracle,” said Tom.

The family says Ashley’s recovery could take up to a year or longer and they will be there every step of the way.

“At this point, we’re just looking forward to having (Ashley) back with us and we know that that is going to happen. She’s quite incredible. She has a very unique personality and spirit, she’s very strong,” Sarah said.

The family says there will be a fundraiser to help cover the medical bills at the IHOP in Kalispell this Sunday from 4-9 p.m.

A GoFundMe page has been set up and has already received almost $11,000.