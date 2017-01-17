HELENA -State lawmakers heard bills Tuesday that contain Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock’s infrastructure plans for Montana – but are acknowledging that the bills are likely dead, and that Republican-sponsored replacements are already in the works.

“This bill is a first step, the first of many bills that will be coming before us as a Legislature here in 2017,” Senate Minority Leader Jon Sesso, D-Butte, told a budget committee that heard the the governor’s proposal for long-term infrastructure funding on Tuesday.

“Some are designed to create a long-term source of dollars for infrastructure projects; other bills (will) deal with the current needs on the table,” he continued.

Lawmakers told MTN News that bipartisan groups of legislators are working on alternatives – both for the short-term projects and long-term funding.

It’s not clear yet what those alternatives will include. But those involved say the sponsor will probably be a Republican, since the GOP controls majorities at the Legislature.

Sesso presented Senate Bill 88, which would set up a fund within Montana’s permanent coal-tax trust, to create a permanent funding source to finance a yet-to-be-determined mix of projects, starting in 2020.

Also Tuesday, a separate House-Senate budget panel continued its days-long hearing on House Bill 14, the governor’s sprawling $292 million package of current building projects, from water-and-sewer projects to state buildings, like the $28 million remodel of Romney Hall on the Montana State University campus in Bozeman.

On Tuesday afternoon, MSU President Waded Cruzado met with Republican state senators to make a special pitch for the Romney Hall project, saying it’s been a priority of the university for several years. Republicans hold majorities in both the House and Senate.

She said Romney Hall will provide badly needed class space that will help students in writing and math and a center for students who are military veterans.

How, or whether, Romney Hall or other big state building projects that some conservative lawmakers have said are not “critical infrastructure” end up in a bill remains to be seen.

Rep. Mike Cuffe, R-Eureka, who chairs the House-Senate panel examining HB14, said some lawmakers have talked about putting these projects into separate bills and holding an up-or-down vote on them.

“There’s been a lot of talk, but right now we’re just getting to hear the bills,” he told MTN News on Tuesday. “There are a lot of times for us to see what options may come. I think it’s a little bit premature to get too focused on the end zone.”

Cuffe said his committee will start voting on HB14 later this month or perhaps early February.

Dan Villa, the governor’s budget director, testified Tuesday in favor of SB88, the Bullock proposal for long-term infrastructure funding.

Villa told the Senate Finance and Claims Committee that the governor’s proposal is a good one, that puts in place a reliable long-term source of funding.

But even Villa seemed to acknowledge that the final infrastructure product will look a lot different than the proposals from his boss.

“I think we have a lot of work to do,” he said. “We understand that there will have to be a significant level of give and take. But we certainly want to ensure that our commitment is expressed to you through proposals, and our ongoing negotiations to get an infrastructure package across the finish line.”