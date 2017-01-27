(HELENA) A legislative subcommittee wrapped up two weeks of hearings Friday on a $292 million infrastructure package proposed by Gov. Steve Bullock.

Democratic leaders held a news conference to urge their fellow lawmakers to quickly pass House Bill 14. The bill includes dozens of projects around the state, paid for with a combination of cash and bonds.

“We’ve forgotten in the Legislature: What happens is government provides a level playing field,” said Rep. Jim Keane of Butte, who is sponsoring HB 14. “And that level playing field takes care of our children, takes care of the sick, takes care of our highways, takes care of our vets hopefully. That level playing field allows us all to have a decent life.”

Friday’s hearing focused on the proposal to sell $16.8 million in bonds to build a state veterans’ home in Butte. Veterans from around southwestern Montana came to the State Capitol to support the project.

Tom Goyette, a Vietnam veteran, said, of Montana’s 98,000 veterans, about 980 – one percent – are likely to need nursing home care. The state currently has just 197 nursing home beds for veterans. The Southwestern Montana Veterans’ Home would add 60 more.

“This is a drastic need,” said Goyette.

Supporters of the veterans’ home project say it’s crucial to approve it this session. The facility is intended to be built on a ten-acre parcel offered by Butte businessman Don Harrington in 2009. But Goyette says the land will revert back to its original owner in 2019, when a ten-year agreement with the state expires.

HB 14 provides money for repairs and upgrades to water and sewer systems and schools around Montana. It also includes two large capital projects: $25 million for extensive renovations at Montana State University’s Romney Hall and almost $28 million for the Montana Heritage Center, a new building for the Montana Historical Society. Both projects were brought up in previous legislative sessions, but failed to get approval.

Rep. Mike Cuffe, a Republican from Eureka, is chair of the House and Senate’s Joint Subcommittee on Long-Range Planning. He says there is a better chance for some of the projects in HB 14 to pass the Legislature this year, but perhaps with different funding sources.

“My personal feeling is that, yes, there is a little more appetite for bonding this session,” he said. “Is there appetite for as much bonding and the methods, the funding prospects that is in 14? That becomes a little more questionable.”

Cuffe says he’s optimistic Republicans can work together with the governor’s office and with Democrats in the Legislature to craft an infrastructure plan that will pass.

Democratic Sen. Jon Sesso of Butte, the Senate minority leader, also indicated a compromise might be possible.

“I think as a package, this thing represents a great start,” said Sesso. “House Bill 14 in its current state would be a great piece of legislation for the state. Any modifications that we do between now and getting it over the finish line? Great.”

The Long-Range Planning Subcommittee will vote on HB 14 and possibly consider amendments early next month. If members approve the bill, it will go to the full House Appropriations Committee.