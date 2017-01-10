Lewis and Clark County Chief Administrative Officer Eric Bryson is leaving the position at the end of this month after seven years on the job to begin working for the Montana Association of Counties.

As he reflects on those years, a couple of immediate memories come to mind. Flooding in the Helena Valley just a little over a year after he took the job is one that stands out.

“I think the county did a great job, under the leadership of the commission at the time, to develop that flood mitigation master plan,” says Bryson. “And we still to this day meet with a volunteer group of residents in the Helena valley that call themselves the Valley Flood Committee to work on implementation strategies to try to lessen the impact of those constant and re-occurring flood events that we know we’ll have in the future in this community.”

Before 2011, the county’s plan to deal with flooding dated back to the 80’s, according to Bryson, and was never fully developed.

And while he’s able to recall positive moments of working with community members during his time on the job, there is also one he considers a fail: not being able to advance plans for a new detention center.

“I take that to heart. And I think there’s a lot of work that needs to be done in this community to educate voters and try to find what that reason is that will get voters to understand the need for increased detention space and that it saves money in the long run and it’s a good investment in the future of our community,” says Bryson.

For his bosses, Lewis and Clark County Commissioners, pointing to Bryson’s successes is not difficult.

“We now have a crisis house that the county built,” explains Commissioner Andy Hunthausen. “We were able to get some grant funds and partner with the center for mental health and Western Montana Mental Health. Eric was a big piece of putting that partnership together.”

Adds commission Chairwoman Susan Good Geise, “There will never be a harder working guy than Bryson and also his integrity is truly exceptional.”

Bryson will continue to work full time at the county until the middle of the month, when he’ll begin to transition out and into his new role with the Montana Association of Counties – known as MACo.

“If I’ve been at all successful in Lewis and Clark County I can take those same sets of skills and apply them to 56 counties across the state,” says Bryson.

“We’ve been really fortunate to keep him as long as we have,” says Commissioner Good Geise. “But MACo will be well served by him and we’re lucky, we know where he works, you know?”

“He’s been great, he’s a character and a good friend and we’ll miss him around here,” says Hunthausen.

The search is already underway for Bryson’s replacement, with commissioners preparing to begin the process of looking over the many applications they’ve already received for the position.

