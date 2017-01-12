HELENA – Lewis and Clark County Library officials say they are on track to meet their Jan. 23 deadline to switch to solar power.

This week crews are assembling and installing the mounts for the solar arrays that will be on the library roof.

The project started back in 2015 when the Sleeping Giant Citizen’s Council approached Lewis and Clark Library with the benefits of saving electricity and money.

The library has raised over $130,000 in funding for the project.

When the solar array is operational, the 50-kilowatt system will create estimated monthly energy savings of 15 percent.

“We got his huge roof up there with all this place, it’s a good way to start on taking a lead on clean energy I think it’s for the community and for the library, it’s going to be good,” said Matt Beckstron, Lewis and Clark Library’s System Manager.

Once the system is up and running, the library lobby will have a kiosk that will display the real-time energy savings and the carbon reduction numbers provided by the solar panels.